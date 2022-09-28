PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $7 Million Stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF comprises 3.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 88,273 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90.

