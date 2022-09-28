Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

