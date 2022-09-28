Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Rating) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 9,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,684% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Petra Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.
About Petra Acquisition
Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
