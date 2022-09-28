Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,081,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $165,864.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also

