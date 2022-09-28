Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

