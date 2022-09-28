Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 1.4 %

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.24. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

