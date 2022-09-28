Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 24.1% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $20,441,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,237,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 358,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 83.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 257,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.