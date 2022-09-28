Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.31) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -38.7%.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. 1,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. Pegasystems has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $132.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

