PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.4 %

CNXN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $75,056.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares in the company, valued at $91,949,932.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,949,932.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 21.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 33.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 31.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.