PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
CNXN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $75,056.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares in the company, valued at $91,949,932.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,949,932.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
