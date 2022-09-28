Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Trimmed by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 145,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,971. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

