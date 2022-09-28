Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.80

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $11.01. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,391 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.59% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
