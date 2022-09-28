Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.80

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $11.01. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,391 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.59% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.