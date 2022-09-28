Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.44

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 6896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $693.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after buying an additional 769,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 626,439 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 430,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,496,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 391,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.