Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Up 1.5%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $812.60 and last traded at $812.60. 74 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PGPHF. Barclays increased their price target on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $993.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,044.42.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.