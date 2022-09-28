Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.34. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,610 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

