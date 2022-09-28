Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $4.41. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 112,844 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $210.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 73.1% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

