Panda DAO (PANDA) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Panda DAO (PANDA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Panda DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Panda DAO has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Panda DAO has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $71,127.00 worth of Panda DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.

Panda DAO Profile

Panda DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. Panda DAO’s official Twitter account is @PandaDao3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Panda DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PandaDAO seeks to reduce the control centralized organizations have over information, and instead put personal data into the hands of the people. Its aim is to produce tools for DAOs, allowing more individuals to work full-time for this type of organization. PandaDAO is developing new decentralized data systems and liberating internet products and human resources from Web2. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

