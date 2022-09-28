PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.