PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $45,428.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,225,138,268 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

