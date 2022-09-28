Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

