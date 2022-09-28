Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 544,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,205. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

