Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 544,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,205. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.
Otsuka Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.