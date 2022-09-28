Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $17.99 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 5.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $225.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.