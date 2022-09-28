Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires 1,753 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CNI opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

