Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Orion Group stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.57 million. Research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Orion Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

