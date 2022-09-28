Orca Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $85.40 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Orca has a market capitalization of $85.40 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orca has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Orca coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00004556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orca

Orca was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

