Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

