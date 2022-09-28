Ontology (ONT) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $211.18 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.20 or 0.06851812 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00090481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00032056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

