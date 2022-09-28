Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Trading Up 21.7 %

Shares of OTLC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 1,253,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,816. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

