Omni Tops One Day Trading Volume of $312.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $909,395.34 and approximately $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00008363 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,374 coins and its circulating supply is 563,058 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

