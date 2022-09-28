Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005079 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.