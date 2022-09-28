Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.69

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 49710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Ocado Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

