OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OERLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

