O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.6 %

OI opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

