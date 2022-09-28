NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.27 price target on shares of NV Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

