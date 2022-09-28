Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.47

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$36.47 and last traded at C$37.07, with a volume of 31748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$83.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

