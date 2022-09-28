Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $18.23. Nuvalent shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 199 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $27,316.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $27,316.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,737 shares of company stock worth $746,307 in the last three months. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

