Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NTR traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $86.52. 160,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,073. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

