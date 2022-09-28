NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.39

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 80770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 625,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.