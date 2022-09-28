NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLOK. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 5,465,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

