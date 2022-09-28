NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NWHUF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

