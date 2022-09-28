NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NWHUF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.