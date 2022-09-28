Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 264,289 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 7.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 850,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 217,091 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,384,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 181,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,313,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 350,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

