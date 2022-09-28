Northland Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Separately, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,734,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10.
