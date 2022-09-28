Northland Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

