North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.22 and traded as low as C$31.94. North West shares last traded at C$32.28, with a volume of 135,632 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

North West Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.09.

North West Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at North West

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. North West’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at C$94,393.60. In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,393.60.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

