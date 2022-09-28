Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 6,233.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 3,300.00 to 3,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NMEHF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. Nomura Real Estate has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $25.58.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

