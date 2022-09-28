Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Building Fund Incorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 704,000.00 to 727,000.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Nippon Building Fund Incorporation alerts:

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NBFJF stock opened at 5,500.00 on Wednesday. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has a 52 week low of 5,500.00 and a 52 week high of 5,925.00.

About Nippon Building Fund Incorporation

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Building Fund Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.