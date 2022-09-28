Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 30500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,669,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,167,434.02. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 508,000 shares of company stock worth $180,340.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

