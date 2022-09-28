Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS CONXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.43.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
