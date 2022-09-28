Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS CONXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.