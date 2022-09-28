Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,240.41

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,240.41 ($14.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,078 ($13.03). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($13.59), with a volume of 9,375 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.01) target price on shares of Nichols in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Nichols Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £401.24 million and a PE ratio of -18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,239.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Nichols Cuts Dividend
About Nichols
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
Recommended Stories
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.