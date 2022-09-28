Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,240.41

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,240.41 ($14.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,078 ($13.03). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($13.59), with a volume of 9,375 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.01) target price on shares of Nichols in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Nichols Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £401.24 million and a PE ratio of -18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,239.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Nichols Cuts Dividend

About Nichols

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

