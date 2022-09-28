NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 1% against the dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068345 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10448348 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 982,900,000 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.