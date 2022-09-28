NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. 265,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,899. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

